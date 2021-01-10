6 rangers killed in DR Congo's Virunga gorilla reserve
Six national park rangers have been killed and two have been wounded in fresh violence in Africa's oldest national park. The park is home to rare mountain gorillas.Full Article
Twelve rangers were killed in an attack on Virunga National Park in DR Congo last month.