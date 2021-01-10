Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said. ......Full Article
Algerian president flies back to Germany for post-Covid treatment
