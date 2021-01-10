How I’d invest £20k in UK shares right now to make a million

Now could be one of the best times to buy UK shares. And with that in mind, today I’m going to explain the strategy I’d use to invest £20k in London-listed stocks with the goal of making £1m. Time to buy UK shares I think there are a couple of strategies I could use to try and make £1m with an investment of £20,000. One of the easiest could be to buy a low-cost FTSE 250 tracker fund. Over the past 35 years, this index has produced an average annual return of around 11% to 12%. The combination of mid-cap growth stocks and a steady stream of income, has helped turbocharge returns. At this rate, I estimate it would take around 33 years to turn an investment of £20,000 in £1m by...