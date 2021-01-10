The soaring Bitcoin price may have caught the eye of investors who’d normally buy FTSE 100 shares. They may determine that the virtual currency offers exceptional return prospects due to its increasing popularity. However, the cryptocurrency also has a number of risks that could lead to high volatility, or even disappointing performance. Furthermore, many UK shares continue to trade at low prices despite the recent stock market recovery. As such, they may offer a more attractive risk/reward opportunity than Bitcoin on a long-term basis. Risk/reward potential of FTSE 100 shares The past performance of FTSE 100 shares shows they’ve delivered impressive returns for investors. For...Full Article
Forget the Bitcoin price! I’d invest in FTSE 100 shares in this stock market recovery
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Markets swoon, then recover on conflicting stimulus statements from Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin
Proactive Investors
4:15 pm: Markets end volatile day in the green The Dow, which opened up before dropping roughly 250 points into the red, managed to..
-
Dow dips below the flatline; Tesla stock continues to soar
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street trades near record highs despite jobs miss
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street still seen higher even after US job creation drops sharply in December
Proactive Investors
-
FTSE 100 receives Biden boost; IP Group slumps after Invesco share sale
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
Bitcoin Group SE: Own stock of cryptocurrencies breaks the EUR 100 million barrier
EQS Group
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
06.01.2021 / 11:21
The issuer is solely..
-
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Splunk Inc. Investors
GlobeNewswire
-
CCB International Believes Redsun Services' Recent M&A will Strengthen its Central China and Non-Residential Exposure
ACN Newswire
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Benchmark Metals, Loop Insights, Gold Resource Corporation, Biocept UPDATE...
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks close down sharply on first day of 2021 trading
Proactive Investors