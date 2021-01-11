PGA Championship votes to leave Trump National
Published
It is the second time in just over five years the PGA of America has removed one of its events from a Trump course.Full Article
Published
It is the second time in just over five years the PGA of America has removed one of its events from a Trump course.Full Article
The golf major had been scheduled to be played at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., in May 2022.
The PGA of America's move comes four days after an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The PGA of America cut ties to U.S. President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his..