Pelosi and Democrats move to impeach Donald Trump over Capitol violence
Pelosi invoked the Watergate era when Republicans in the Senate told President Richard Nixon: “It’s over.”Full Article
In a letter on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined plans to make President Donald Trump the first president to be impeached..
Articles of impeachment against President Trump could be introduced Monday in the aftermath of Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol