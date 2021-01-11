PGA Championship will no longer take place at Trump's golf course

The PGA Championship will no longer take place at Donald Trump's golf course in New Jersey after organisers said it would be "detrimental" to the brand.Full Article
The PGA of America has voted to move the PGA Championship away from the TrumpNational Golf Club Bedminster. The course in New..
The PGA of America cut ties to President Donald Trump when it voted Sunday to take the PGA Championship event away from his New..