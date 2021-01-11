CDS Rawat reviews security situation in Ladakh amid border standoff with China
Published
The move comes in the backdrop of his visits to Dibang Valley, Lohit sector and Subansiri valley near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.Full Article
Published
The move comes in the backdrop of his visits to Dibang Valley, Lohit sector and Subansiri valley near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.Full Article
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has said that development activity by Beijing in Tibet Autonomous Region of China is not..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 made a surprise visit to Ladakh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in in Leh, Ladakh, Friday morning to review the on-ground security situation amid the border standoff...