2.4 million have received COVID-19 jab in UK, says PM
2.4 million people have now received a coronavirus jab across the UK, the prime minister says.Full Article
Seven mass vaccination centres in England are preparing to open their doors tovulnerable members of the general public on Monday,..
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations,joining more than a million people who have been given..