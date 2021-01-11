﻿Will President-elect Joe Biden and Senator Bob Casey Demand Michael O’Pake of Schuylkill County Office of the District Attorney to Subpoena Fresh Air Fund to Produce the Names of Host Families in Pennsylvania Involved in Child Trafficking? #HumanTra

Will President-elect Joe Biden and Senator Bob Casey Demand Michael O’Pake of Schuylkill County Office of the District Attorney to Subpoena Fresh Air Fund to Produce the Names of Host Families in Pennsylvania Involved in Child Trafficking? #HumanTraffickingAwarenessDay #WearBlueToday As people around the world honor Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11, 2021 many are asking whether President-elect Joe Biden and Senator Bob Casey will demand Michael O’Pake of Schuylkill County Office of the District Attorney to subpoena Fresh Air Fund to produce the names of host families who sexually abused children. Fresh Air Fund hosts summer camp programs for urban youth from New York. African...