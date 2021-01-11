Interest in vitamin D supplements has spiked during the pandemic as many people have sought ways to improve their immune health. According to Nielsen data from December, U.S. sales for vitamin D supplements increased 41.5 percent year over year. But while more research has emerged suggesting a possible connection between vitamin D deficiencies and cases of COVID-19, experts say there is not yet sufficient evidence to support taking supplements to prevent or treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “We don’t want to come to premature conclusions or kind of pin...Full Article
Vitamin D sales up but experts unsure whether it can prevent or treat COVID
