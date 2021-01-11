Boris Johnson spotted cycling seven miles from Downing Street in Olympic Park

Boris Johnson spotted cycling seven miles from Downing Street in Olympic Park

Read full article Sophia Sleigh11 January 2021, 1:06 pm·1-min read (AP) Boris Johnson was spotted seven miles from Downing Street cycling around the Olympic Park on Sunday afternoon. The Prime Minister was wearing his TfL hat and a face mask when he was seen cycling with his security detail in Stratford, east London, at around 2pm. Official Government guidance on exercise says it should be limited to once a day and “you should not travel outside your local area”. The...

