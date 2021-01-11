Back in 1999, before the days of Tesla and SpaceX, young entrepreneur Elon Musk bought his first supercar - a McLaren F1. This shows that Musk's taste for cars wasn't questionable even 20 years back. A video recently posted on YouTube by CNN from its...Full Article
When young Elon Musk bought his first supercar McLaren F1 in 1999
