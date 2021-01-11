Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden's inauguration

Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden's inauguration

WorldNews

Published

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Washington's mayor has asked for increased security around the inauguration of United States President-elect Joe Biden after last week's storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Describing last week's assault as an "unprecedented terrorist attack", Mayor Muriel Bowser said that Mr...

Full Article