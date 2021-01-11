Dip in Bitcoin price: $2.4 billion worth of crypto liquidated

Dip in Bitcoin price: $2.4 billion worth of crypto liquidated

WorldNews

Published

TL;DR Breakdown Bitcoin price drops by close to 21% in the last 48 hours.The current dip evokes memories of 2017 when the industry plummeted. The crypto industry bull run has suffered one of its worst dips this year as the price of Bitcoin dropped by close to 21%. This means the value of the digital coin has fallen from its all-time high of...

Full Article