TL;DR Breakdown Bitcoin price drops by close to 21% in the last 48 hours.The current dip evokes memories of 2017 when the industry plummeted. The crypto industry bull run has suffered one of its worst dips this year as the price of Bitcoin dropped by close to 21%. This means the value of the digital coin has fallen from its all-time high of...Full Article
Dip in Bitcoin price: $2.4 billion worth of crypto liquidated
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dow Jones climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
4.15pm: DJIA improves for fourth time in five sessions US blue-chips prepared for New Year's Eve with a rise to a record closing..
-
Dow climbs to record close on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks hold firm on coronavirus vaccine and economic stimulus benefit hopes
Proactive Investors
-
BOTS INC CONTINUES INITIATIVES IN THE EMERGING DECENTRALIZED FINANCE (DEFI) SECTOR. REALIZES MAJOR INCREASE IN EMERGING MARKET VALUE OF BIT
GlobeNewswire
-
Meet SwapDEX — A Next-Gen Decentralized Exchange
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Central Banks Put Wind At Bitcoin’s Back – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Doug French*
“Russia, Russia, Russia,” the current president used to sarcastically chastise opponents for..