Pence given 24 hours to end Trump presidency or Democrats will impeach

Vice President Mike Pence is being urged to invoke the never-before-used 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office . The Democrats will launch impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump if Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office for his role in the deadly Capitol riots. Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the Vice President 24 hours to strip Trump of his presidential authority before kicking off the unprecedented legislative action. Many of her fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans say Trump should not be trusted to serve out his term, which ends on January 20, after he urged...