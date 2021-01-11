Baby Megalodon sharks were bigger than a grown man, science says

The Megalodon shark lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago The gigantic Megalodon or megatooth shark gave birth to babies larger than most adult humans, new research has concluded. It’s also believed the massive youngsters grew by feeding on unhatched eggs in the womb. The animal, which lived nearly worldwide roughly 15 to 3.6 million years ago, reached at least 50 feet (15 metres) in...