Here's what the 25th Amendment says about removing a president
Published
House Democrats were planning a resolution that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Here's what that amendment says.
Published
House Democrats were planning a resolution that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Here's what that amendment says.
for bri 01-11-21
First Lady Melania Trump
Issues Statement, Regarding US Capitol Violence.
First Lady Melania Trump's lengthy..