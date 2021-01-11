Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman heralded as 'a hero'
Footage of the riot shows Mr Goodman lure a mob away from the Senate and the lawmakers hiding inside.Full Article
At a key moment in the rampage, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman diverted angry rioters away from vulnerable lawmakers.
Officer Eugene Goodman drew an angry mob away from the entrance to the Senate floor as rioters smashed their way into the US..