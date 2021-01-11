Angela Merkel leads European fears of 'problematic' Twitter ban on Trump

Angela Merkel leads European fears of 'problematic' Twitter ban on Trump

Chancellor Angela Merkel declared Twitter's exclusion of the US president from its platform problematic on Monday after an EU official warned of a 9/11 moment for social media. Disquiet over the power of US social media has led to European politicians warning that governments should not outsource decision-making to Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurs. European leaders already chafe at the lack of regulation of the mostly American big technology firms. "The fundamental right to freedom of expression is a fundamental right of...

