Chancellor Angela Merkel declared Twitter's exclusion of the US president from its platform problematic on Monday after an EU official warned of a 9/11 moment for social media. Disquiet over the power of US social media has led to European politicians warning that governments should not outsource decision-making to Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurs. European leaders already chafe at the lack of regulation of the mostly American big technology firms. "The fundamental right to freedom of expression is a fundamental right of...Full Article
Angela Merkel leads European fears of 'problematic' Twitter ban on Trump
