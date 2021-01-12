Taiwan's new passport hopes to banish confusion with China
The new passport enlarges the word "Taiwan" in English and removes "Republic of China".
Taiwan has issued new passports to its nationals who are fed up of being confused for Chinese, particularly in the backdrop of the..
