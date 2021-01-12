Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3' confirmed, to be MCU's first R-rated film
Ryan Reynolds, who wore the red-and-black mask for Deadpool 1 and 2, had a tongue-in-cheek response to the news of Deadpool joining the MCU.Full Article
According to sources, 'Deadpool 3' will also be R-rated like the first two instalments.
'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld has claimed a third film in the franchise isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule for..