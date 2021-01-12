The US State Department put Cuba back on a blacklist designating it a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Monday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement, noting Cuba’s harboring of US fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. It’s the latest in a series of major policy moves made by President Donald Trump’s administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. Cuba was removed from the list in 2015 by then-president Barack Obama as he moved to normalize relations with the country. What did Pompeo say? Pompeo said Cuba was being blacklisted again for “repeatedly providing support for...Full Article
US puts Cuba back on ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ list
