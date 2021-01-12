US puts Cuba back on ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ list

The US State Department put Cuba back on a blacklist designating it a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Monday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move in a statement, noting Cuba’s harboring of US fugitives as well as its support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. It’s the latest in a series of major policy moves made by President Donald Trump’s administration before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20. Cuba was removed from the list in 2015 by then-president Barack Obama as he moved to normalize relations with the country. What did Pompeo say? Pompeo said Cuba was being blacklisted again for “repeatedly providing support for...