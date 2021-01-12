Last week, for example, Bitcoin managed to trade 179 per cent above its average price over the past 200 days, three times as high as the Nasdaq 100 ever got during the heyday of the dot-com bubble. ......Full Article
Is Bitcoin "The Mother-Of-All-Bubbles"? What Investors Say
