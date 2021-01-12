Capitol riots: Hillary Clinton says Trump impeachment essential but will not remove white supremacy from US

Read full article ANI12 January 2021, 6:35 am·3-min read Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (File Photo) Washington [US], January 12 (ANI): Democratic Party nominee for US President in 2016 Hillary Clinton on Monday expressed solidarity towards impeachment of President Donald Trump by saying it is essential to impeach him in wake of the Capitol riots but warned that impeachment alone "won't remove white supremacy from America". In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Clinton wrote that Wednesday's attack on the Capitol was the "tragically predictable result" of white-supremacist grievances fueled by Trump adding that his departure from office...