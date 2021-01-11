Trump PGA ban: President is ‘gutted’ by Bedminster losing 2022 PGA Championship

If there’s one thing the electorate has learned about President Donald Trump over the course of his administration, it’s this: the commander-in-chief loves the game of golf. As of Dec. 30, Trump had played golf 308 times since moving into the White House in 2017, according to golfnewsnet.com. Which means Sunday’s decision by the PGA of America to pull the 2022 PGA Championship, scheduled for Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., had to hit the president hard....