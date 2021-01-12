Sensex jumps 248 points to end at new peak; Nifty tops 14,500
Published
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 248 points to end at a fresh life-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFFull Article
Published
Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 248 points to end at a fresh life-time high on Tuesday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFFull Article
After touching a life-time high of 49,776.29 in early session, the 30-share BSE index was trading 201.65 points or 0.41 per cent..