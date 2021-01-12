Indonesia Retrieves 'Black Box' from Crashed Sriwijaya Air Plane
Published
It was not immediately clear if the plane's flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder had been recoveredFull Article
Published
It was not immediately clear if the plane's flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder had been recoveredFull Article
The Indonesian Navy recovered one of the black boxes from the Sriwijaya Air aircraft which went missing on January 6.
The Indonesian Navy has found the black box recorder believed to be from the Sriwijaya Air aircraft which went missing on January..