COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca seeks EU approval for Oxford vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca seeks EU approval for Oxford vaccine

WorldNews

Published

AstraZeneca and Oxford University had filed a formal bid for authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine, the European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday. A decision could come by 29 January, the agency added."EMA has received an application for conditional marketing authorisation for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University," the Amsterdam-based regulator said...

Full Article