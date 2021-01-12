Law enforcement: We’ll be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration

Patrick Semansky / AP Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building. By Colleen Long, Associated Press Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 | 12:05 a.m. WASHINGTON — This time, they'll be ready. The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, pro-Trump mob descended last week. But the two events aren't even comparable from a security standpoint, said Michael Plati, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge, who is leading the inauguration security....