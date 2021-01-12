ROME -- Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors to read Scripture and can serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Previously,...Full Article
Pope affirms women's role in Mass
