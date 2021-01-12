Japan is expected to expand the number of areas under a state of emergency on Jan. 13 to include Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in the Kansai region, where COVID-19 cases are soaring. The state of emergency for those three prefectures will end on Feb. 7, the same date as for Tokyo and three prefectures surrounding it,...Full Article
Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo next to fall under state of emergency
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gov't to expand state of emergency to cover Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo
Japan Today
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday told executives of his ruling party that he plans to expand a state of emergency declared..