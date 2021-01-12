Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo next to fall under state of emergency

Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo next to fall under state of emergency

Japan is expected to expand the number of areas under a state of emergency on Jan. 13 to include Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures in the Kansai region, where COVID-19 cases are soaring. The state of emergency for those three prefectures will end on Feb. 7, the same date as for Tokyo and three prefectures surrounding it,...

