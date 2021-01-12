The Future Of Bitcoin Upgrades: Off-Chain Contract Execution

Taproot is currently the most likely next upgrade for Bitcoin. It is one of a few upgrades that are currently being worked on that users and developers would hope to eventually see activated on the network. All of these upgrades share a general theme that will likely be the theme of many future upgrades as well. This theme is making contracts unicast, or more simply put, moving contract logic off-chain, and leaving it up to the user, instead of the network, to validate and enforce their contract. Moving to a more unicast system will make Bitcoin much more private and scalable while still keeping Bitcoin’s more important properties intact. These types of upgrades and systems are perfect for...