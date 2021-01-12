Taproot is currently the most likely next upgrade for Bitcoin. It is one of a few upgrades that are currently being worked on that users and developers would hope to eventually see activated on the network. All of these upgrades share a general theme that will likely be the theme of many future upgrades as well. This theme is making contracts unicast, or more simply put, moving contract logic off-chain, and leaving it up to the user, instead of the network, to validate and enforce their contract. Moving to a more unicast system will make Bitcoin much more private and scalable while still keeping Bitcoin’s more important properties intact. These types of upgrades and systems are perfect for...Full Article
The Future Of Bitcoin Upgrades: Off-Chain Contract Execution
