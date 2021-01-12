Rep. Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican, will vote to impeach President Trump
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney said.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is the first member of House GOP leadership to announce publicly support of impeachment.
