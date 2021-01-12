Illinois man accused of threatening inauguration violence

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago man accused of threatening to take the lives of President-elect Joe Biden and other Democrats at the upcoming inauguration in Washington, D.C., has been arrested, prosecutors said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release that Louis Capriotti of Chicago Heights faces a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. At a hearing Tuesday afternoon, hours after Capriotti’s early morning arrest, U.S....