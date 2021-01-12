The U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the uniformed leaders of the different military branches, on Tuesday put out a rare message to service members saying the violent riots last week were an assault on America’s constitutional process and against the law. The joint message broke nearly a week of silence by the military leaders after the assault on the Capitol by...Full Article
In Rare Joint Message, Top U.S. Military Leaders Condemn Capitol Riot
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
How The Trump Plan Makes Peace Possible – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Bri first at 4
KIMT
first at 4 on june 3rd, 2020
Operations Short Of War And Operational Art – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Business Case For Terrorism – Analysis
Eurasia Review