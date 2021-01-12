DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After a long stretch of relatively paltry prizes, U.S. lottery players now have a choice of games that offer combined jackpots of more than $1 billion. The jackpot for Mega Millions’ Tuesday night drawing has climbed to $625 million, and the top prize in the Powerball game reached $550 million ahead of...Full Article
Mega Millions, Powerball Growing, Offer Combined Jackpots Of Over $1 Billion
