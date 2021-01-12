British Airways faces the largest privacy class-action lawsuit in UK history over its 2018 customer data breach. More than 16,000 victims have now joined a case seeking compensation from the airline. They could claim £2,000 (€2,240) each, according to PGMBM, the law firm representing the claimants. “We trust...Full Article
British Airways faces large class-action lawsuit over customer data breach
British Airways data leak: 'Now is the time for victims to be compensated'
Marriott International faces UK class action over huge data breach
