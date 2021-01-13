Union Minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident
Published
Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital neaFull Article
Published
Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwent multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital neaFull Article
Speaking on the health condition of Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, who met with an accident on January 11, Union..
Union minister Shripad Naik was injured while his wife died in a serious road accident in Karnataka. The two were travelling from..