'Want to protect privacy of our child': Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's appeal to paparazzi not to click their baby's photo

'Want to protect privacy of our child': Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's appeal to paparazzi not to click their baby's photo

DNA

Published

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have sent a note to the paparazzi requesting privacy of their daughter.

Full Article