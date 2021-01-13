Trump has suffered a stunning drop in approval among Republican voters

A poll after the violent events at the U.S. Capitol shows that Donald Trump is still the GOP frontrunner for the 2024 election, with 40 percent of the vote. But in reality, it demonstrates how much support he's lost in the Republican Party, in such a short time frame. It's hard to believe that just a year ago, he had a 90 percent approval rating among Republicans. On January 6, 2020, Donald Trump was the darling of the Republican Party. As The Hill reported "President Trump's approval rating has hit a record high among his supporters in the latest Hill-HarrisX poll released on...