Environmental suicide: Greta Thunberg in conversation with the Dalai Lama

World-famous climate activist and Time Magazine Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg is the voice of a generation. Modest as she is, when described as such she defers to the other young people who have rallied behind her cause, which began with her 2018 school strikes and the “Friday’s For Future” movement that gained traction globally. She was only 15. [caption id="attachment_137529173" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg appears in a "School Strike Week 121" December 11, 2020 social media post, marking five years since the Paris Agreement COP21 conference.Instagram @gretathunberg[/caption] Every movement needs a face, a pioneer, and Greta is...