These are the different Covid-19 vaccines, how they work and their side effects

Cape Town - There are at least 65 Covid-19 vaccines currently in clinical trials and 20 have reached the final stages of testing. Before vaccines are approved, they have to meet the must-have criteria for safety and efficacy set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Globally, there are several vaccines that are either approved or have received emergency authorisation based on preliminary evidence that they are safe and effective. So, what are the different vaccines currently available and how they work? How do Covid-19 vaccines work? Covid-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes Covid-19 without us having to get the illness. Different types of vaccines...