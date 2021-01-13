CES 2021 has clarified an emerging theme among automakers: first comes in-cabin AI, followed by software-defined cars. Mercedes-Benz is typifying that trend by integrating in-cabin AI into its upcoming EV model with a user interface that qualifies as state-of-the-art (for the time being). The company showed off a single gigantic Gorilla Glass display that unifies three screens: instrument cluster, infotainment, and passenger displays. Called Mercedes-Benz User Interface (MBUX) Hyperscreen, the new 141-centimeter screen (about 4.5 feet) extends pillar-to-pillar across the entire cabin. MBUX Hyperscreen incorporates three screens — instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger displays — into...Full Article
Mercedes-Benz: In-Cabin AI First; Software-Defined Car Next
