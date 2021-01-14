The man in his 50s was bitten on the leg by a two to three-metre bull shark at Blackwall Reach in Bicton A man has been seriously injured after being bitten on the leg by a two to three-metre bull shark while swimming in Perth’s Swan River. The man in his 50s was attacked at around 8am on Thursday...Full Article
Shark attack in Perth's Swan River leaves man seriously injured
