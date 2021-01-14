Bayern Munich dumped out of German Cup, Pochettino claims first PSG trophy

Bayern Munich dumped out of German Cup, Pochettino claims first PSG trophy

WorldNews

Published

Bayern beaten on penalties by second-tier Holstein Kiel PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to win delayed French Super Cup Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by second-tier Holstein Kiel , who prevailed 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time. In the shootout, both sides converted all five...

Full Article