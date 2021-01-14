Bayern beaten on penalties by second-tier Holstein Kiel PSG beat Marseille 2-1 to win delayed French Super Cup Bayern Munich were dumped out of the German Cup by second-tier Holstein Kiel , who prevailed 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time. In the shootout, both sides converted all five...Full Article
Bayern Munich dumped out of German Cup, Pochettino claims first PSG trophy
