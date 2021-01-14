Uganda elections 2021: Yoweri Museveni faces Bobi Wine in presidential contest

A 38-year-old pop star is challenging one of Africa's longest serving leaders in Uganda's hotly contested election. Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, says he represents the country's younger generation, while Yoweri Museveni, 76, says he is standing for stability. The campaign has been marred by serious violence, which has seen dozens of people killed. The government has ordered a block on all social media. President Museveni says this was because Facebook had banned several accounts...