Record numbers of people were waiting for NHS treatment in England in November, while new figures reveal that A&E visits were 50% higher in December than during the April peak of the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
Record number of people waiting for NHS treatment in England
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - NOVEMBER 04, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - NOVEMBER 04, 2020
6pm News-11032020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Record numbers waiting to start hospital treatment, new figures show
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/03/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/03/2020
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
0820202 5 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY