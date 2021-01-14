Donald Trump Impeached For Second Time, Charged With 'Incitement Of Insurrection'

Donald Trump Impeached For Second Time, Charged With 'Incitement Of Insurrection'

WorldNews

Published

Read full article Matt Fuller·Congressional Reporter, HuffPost January 13, 2021, 9:22 PM WASHINGTON ― The list of presidents who have been impeached are as follows: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Donald Trump. Donald John Trump on Wednesday became the first U.S. officeholder ― let alone president ― to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. The vote took place exactly one week after he incited an insurrection at the Capitol and one week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. For the latest updates, scroll down or click here for HuffPost’s impeachment live blog. The House voted 232-197 in favor of impeachment. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in...

Full Article