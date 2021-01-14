Read full article Matt Fuller·Congressional Reporter, HuffPost January 13, 2021, 9:22 PM WASHINGTON ― The list of presidents who have been impeached are as follows: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Donald Trump. Donald John Trump on Wednesday became the first U.S. officeholder ― let alone president ― to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. The vote took place exactly one week after he incited an insurrection at the Capitol and one week before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. For the latest updates, scroll down or click here for HuffPost’s impeachment live blog. The House voted 232-197 in favor of impeachment. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in...Full Article
Donald Trump Impeached For Second Time, Charged With 'Incitement Of Insurrection'
