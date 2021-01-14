Armie Hammer exits Jennifer Lopez film amid “bullshit” social media controversy

Armie Hammer exits Jennifer Lopez film amid “bullshit” social media controversy

WorldNews

Published

Armie Hammer has dropped out of Shotgun Wedding following recent social media allegations. The Call Me By Your Name actor announced he would no longer star in the Lionsgate comedy opposite Jennifer Lopez, in light of leaked private messages claimed to have been...

Full Article