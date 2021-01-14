Armie Hammer has dropped out of Shotgun Wedding following recent social media allegations. The Call Me By Your Name actor announced he would no longer star in the Lionsgate comedy opposite Jennifer Lopez, in light of leaked private messages claimed to have been...Full Article
Armie Hammer exits Jennifer Lopez film amid “bullshit” social media controversy
Armie Hammer is stepping down from Jennifer Lopez's new movie Shotgun Wedding, amid an ongoing scandal surrounding alleged leaked..
Armie Hammer has dropped out of Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was set to star with Jennifer Lopez, amid a social..
